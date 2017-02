Bizman to die by hanging over wife’s death by acid bath

A businessman and graduate of Mechanical Engineering from a university in the South-West region of the country, Suleiman Olalekan, is to die by hanging for killing his 22-year-old wife, Chika Egbo, by bathing her with acid. The post Bizman to die by hanging over wife’s death by acid bath appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story