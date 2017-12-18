Bitcoin trading starts on the huge CME exchange
Bitcoin has moved another step towards mainstream investing with the start of trading on the huge Chicago Mercantile Exchange financial futures market. It comes as the value of the digital currency approached $20,000 on Sunday, before drifting below $19,000. Last week, Chicago’s CBOE exchange began Bitcoin futures trading – bets on a future price – but […]
