Bisi Akande, one of the pillars that sent Jonathan packing – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Chief Bisi Akande as an epitome of wisdom and one of the pillars of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC that unseated former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 presidential election. The post Bisi Akande, one of the pillars that sent Jonathan packing – Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story