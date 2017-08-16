You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Billionaire kidnapper: Evans wins first case in court, trial to continue
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 246 

Billionaire kidnapper: Evans wins first case in court, trial to continue

Justice Abdulaziz Anka of a Lagos Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered that the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans against the Nigeria Police Force will proceed. Anka gave the ruling while dismissing the objections of counsel to the Nigeria Police Force, Emmanuel Eze, during proceedings in [&#8230;] Billionaire kidnapper: Evans wins first case in court, trial to continue Read Full Story
