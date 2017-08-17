Billionaire Dangote plans Arsenal bid
Dangote, the richest man in Africa according to the Forbes Rich List, is a known admirer of the London giants and plans a takeover of the club once an $11 billion oil refinery is built in Lagos.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg.com, Dangote said: “The first thing I would change [at Arsenal] is the coach [Arsene Wenger]. He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck.”
When further pressed about his plans to buy out Arsenal majority stake holders Stan Kroenke (67%) and Alisher Usmanov (30%), Dangote said: “If they get the right offer, I’m sure they would walk away.
"If they get the right offer, I'm sure they would walk away.

"Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away. And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that."