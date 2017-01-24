You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Billiat: It’s a learning curve
Update:  January 24, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 622 

The Warriors were soundly beaten 4-2 in their final Group B encounter as they leave Gabon with a just a solitary point, and bottom of the group. Following the defeat to Eagles of Carthage, Mamelodi Sundowns star Billiat admitted he is disappointed, yet tried remaining upbeat despite the premature exit. “It’s a very difficult moment for me,” he told CAF. “I just want to thank God, and all Zimbabweans who were behind us all the way. We know we could have done better. “But it’s a learning curve for us, and we keep going as a team.” Meanwhile, Warriors cap Read Full Story
