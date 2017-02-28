Billiat robbed at gunpoint – report
Billiat was at an Engen convenience store amongst three other shoppers in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg when six gunmen entered armed with AK-47 rifles, reports Sunday World.
The Zimbabwean was said to be buying prepaid electricity at the time and had his watch and wallet taken during the incident. He escaped unharmed after the gunmen forcibly extracted money from an ATM.
"It's very unfortunate and sad that such crimes occur in our country. We are very happy though that Khama is not injured or harmed in anyway," Sundowns s