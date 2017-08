Bill Gates gives away $4.6bn, his largest donation since 2000 –SEC

One of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates, has donated five percent of his fortune — his largest donation since year 2000, reports say. To be exact, it’s $4.6bn According to a Securities & Exchange Commission filing released on Monday and picked up by Bloomberg, Gates donated 64 million shares of Microsoft on June 6. […] Read Full Story