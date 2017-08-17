Big debate: Which derby is better?
KickOff.com’s Chad Klate feels the Tshwane derby between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United provides all the action to keep supporters entertained, but Tshepang Mailwane argues that the rivalry between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is still the derby which rules South African football due to the number of supporters it attracts.
So, which derby is the best?
Chad KlateThe Tshwane Derby has become the flagship derby in South African football in recent seasons, primarily due to its frequency of producing exciting results that have fans talking for days after the match.
To put it into perspective, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United have amassed 20 goals in their last seven competitive fixtures since the start of the 2015/16 season. If you were to tally up 20 goals in previous Soweto Derbies, you’d have to go back as far as December 2012.
Sadly, there’s not much hype around the rivalry between the Brazilians and Matsatsantsa, but perhaps that could be one of the primary reasons that business is taken care of on the field of play.
The players and technical teams are afforded more time to adequately prepare themselves without the tedious media events and responsibilities in the build-up to the fixture, making for a crisp and entertaining on-pitch duel, with less yada-yada and more click-click–bang-bangs!
Tshepang MailwaneThe one thing the Tshwane derby cannot do is attract the amount of supporters that the Soweto derby does.
The atmosphere at FNB Stadium, no matter what form Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are in at the time, is out of this world, especially when one of the clubs score a goal.
I’ll admit that the action on the pitch is not always on point and the goals have dried up in this derby. But the history between the two clubs cannot be taken away and it’s always great to listen to supporters to talk about how Jerry Sikhosana and Brian Baloyi had a fierce battle, which makes for an interesting build up.
While I feel Soweto derby is still better than the Tshwane derby, Chiefs and Pirates really needs to improve to make sure that the guys in Pretoria do not take over.
