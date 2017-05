Biafran struggle: IPOB leader, Kanu commend Ohaneze youths

THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has commended the leadership and members of Ohaneze Youths Council for their steadfastness and faith in the struggle to achieve the Republic of Biafra and urged them to keep the spirit on. The post Biafran struggle: IPOB leader, Kanu commend Ohaneze youths appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story