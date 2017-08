Biafran group declares secession, names Utomi, Soludo, Gana, others in ‘cabinet’

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu One of the pro-Biafran groups, the Biafra Zionist Federation, on Monday, in Enugu, declared the secession of the ‘Republic of Biafra’ from Nigeria. Biafra takes off as an independent country on Tuesday (today), August 1, 2017, according to BZM leader, Mr. Benjamin Onwuka, who declared himself the ‘Interim President’ of the new […] Read Full Story