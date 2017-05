Biafra@50: Sit-at-home protest records partial compliance in Enugu

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The sit-at-home protest ordered by pro-Biafra groups, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra and the Indigenous People of Biafra, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the defunct Biafra nation recorded substantial compliance in Enugu on Tuesday. Our correspondent, who moved round Enugu metropolis and some sub-urban areas, […] Read Full Story