Biafra@50: Banks, Schools , markets shut in Imo

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Biafra by the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra and the Indigenous People of Biafra, Commercial activities were skeletal on Tuesday in Imo State, especially Owerri, the state capital. Banks, Universities, schools, markets, corporate offices and most petroleum stations failed to open for […] Read Full Story