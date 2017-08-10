You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: Why Nnamdi Kanu’s call for referendum is in order – Bishop Chris Udeh
Update:  August 10, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 107 

Biafra: Why Nnamdi Kanu’s call for referendum is in order – Bishop Chris Udeh

The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc, Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has declared that the call for referendum by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is perfect. He added that the call to boycott the Anambra governorship election was also in order. The cleric [&#8230;] Biafra: Why Nnamdi Kanu&#8217;s call for referendum is in order &#8211; Bishop Chris Udeh Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top