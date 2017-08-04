You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: What will happen to policemen who took photos with Nnamdi Kanu‎ – IGP
Update:  August 04, 2017 

Biafra: What will happen to policemen who took photos with Nnamdi Kanu‎ – IGP

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ​has​ policemen who took photographs with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, IPOB, will be punished. The IG ​spoke on Thursday when he addressed policemen at the Police College, Ikeja during a two-day visit to Lagos. He said: “Nationalism is key. Some officers were taking [&#8230;] Biafra: What will happen to policemen who took photos with Nnamdi Kanu‎ &#8211; IGP Read Full Story
