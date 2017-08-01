Biafra: We will join agitators to fight Nigeria with missiles, chemical weapons – Militants
Niger Delta militant group, Adaka Boro Avengers, ABA, has declared that it would join hands with Biafra agitators to fight Nigeria with missiles and chemical weapons. In a statement by its spokesperson, Edmos Ayayeibo, ABA, called Nigeria “a failed state”. The separatist group also called on Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by Ijaw leader, Edwin […]
Biafra: We will join agitators to fight Nigeria with missiles, chemical weapons – Militants
Read Full Story