Biafra: We will join agitators to fight Nigeria with missiles, chemical weapons – Militants

Update:  August 01, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 909 

Niger Delta militant group, Adaka Boro Avengers, ABA, has declared that it would join hands with Biafra agitators to fight Nigeria with missiles and chemical weapons. In a statement by its spokesperson, Edmos Ayayeibo, ABA, called Nigeria &#8220;a failed state&#8221;. The separatist group also called on Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by Ijaw leader, Edwin [&#8230;] Biafra: We will join agitators to fight Nigeria with missiles, chemical weapons &#8211; Militants Read Full Story
