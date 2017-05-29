You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: We shall hold Osinbajo responsible if any Igbo man is killed – Ohanaeze
Update:  May 29, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 

Biafra: We shall hold Osinbajo responsible if any Igbo man is killed – Ohanaeze

Ahead of the sit-at-home declared tomorrow, Tuesday, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has vowed to hold acting President, Yemi Osinbajo responsible should anything happen to pro-Biafra agitators. This is coming amid fears over alleged plans by security operatives to open fire on the agitators who shall be observing a sit-at-home to mark the 50th [&#8230;] Biafra: We shall hold Osinbajo responsible if any Igbo man is killed &#8211; Ohanaeze Read Full Story
