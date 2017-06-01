Biafra: South-South disowns secession plans, expresses confidence in one Nigeria
The clamour for the rebirth of the defunct Biafra Republic received another deadly blow on Thursday as another ethnic group has distanced itself from the agitation. The South-South Progressive Coalition has therefore warned the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to stop including the […]
