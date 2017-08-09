Biafra: Register political party if you are popular – Madu mocks Nnamdi Kanu
National Chairman of the Independent Democrats, Edozie Madu, on Tuesday mocked the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to register a political party to test his popularity. The leader of the Independent Democrats made the remark while stressing that Kanu lacks the power to stop any election in the country. Speaking in Awka, […]
