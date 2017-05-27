You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s brother shows foreign journalist weapons made by Biafran engineers [PHOTOS]
Update:  May 27, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 758 

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s brother shows foreign journalist weapons made by Biafran engineers [PHOTOS]

A foreign journalist, Katrin Gaensles has visited the site where weapons used by Biafran soldiers were displayed. The Deutsche journalist and writer was taken around Owerri, Imo State to observe the weapons by Nnamdi Kanu&#8217;s brother, Prince Meme. Gaensles had earlier paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at [&#8230;] Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu&#8217;s brother shows foreign journalist weapons made by Biafran engineers [PHOTOS] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top