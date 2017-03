Biafra: MASSOB shuts down camps in Igboland till further notice

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by Uchenna Madu, yesterday, announced that it has closed down all the camps of ,MASSOB, in Igboland including it headquarters in Okwe, Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo state.