Biafra: Jewish Scientists storm Anambra to present confirmatory DNA test of Igbo origin [PHOTOS]
The International President, Jewish voice Ministries, Rabbi Jonathan Bernis and his team have stormed Nnewi, Anambra State, to present confirmatory DNA tests on the claims that the Igbo’s are of Israel descent. Recall that a team of scientists had earlier in the year collated blood samples of persons in the South East to run a […]
Biafra: Jewish Scientists storm Anambra to present confirmatory DNA test of Igbo origin [PHOTOS]
Read Full Story