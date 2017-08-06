You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: Jewish Scientists storm Anambra to present confirmatory DNA test of Igbo origin [PHOTOS]
Update:  August 06, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 167 

Biafra: Jewish Scientists storm Anambra to present confirmatory DNA test of Igbo origin [PHOTOS]

The International President, Jewish voice Ministries, Rabbi Jonathan Bernis and his team have stormed Nnewi, Anambra State, to present confirmatory DNA tests on the claims that the Igbo&#8217;s are of Israel descent. Recall that a team of scientists had earlier in the year collated blood samples of persons in the South East to run a [&#8230;] Biafra: Jewish Scientists storm Anambra to present confirmatory DNA test of Igbo origin [PHOTOS] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top