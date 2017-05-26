You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: It’s insulting to say Igbo agitators be offered cake – Fani-Kayode blasts Obasanjo
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 71 

Biafra: It’s insulting to say Igbo agitators be offered cake – Fani-Kayode blasts Obasanjo

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has faulted the claims by ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo saying those agitating for Biafra should stop because “there is enough cake to share.” http://dailypost.ng/2017/05/25/biafra-50-tell-agitating-enough-cake-share-obasanjo/ Recall that Obasanjo had during the Biafra conference held in Abuja on Thursday, noted that dialogue was a sure way to resolving the issue of agitation for [&#8230;] Biafra: It’s insulting to say Igbo agitators be offered cake &#8211; Fani-Kayode blasts Obasanjo Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top