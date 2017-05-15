You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: IPOB has no right to restrict movement, force people to sit at home – Lawyer Ugochukwu
Update:  May 15, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Biafra: IPOB has no right to restrict movement, force people to sit at home – Lawyer Ugochukwu

Respected Constitutional lawyer and an Abuja-based rights Activist, Osuagwu Ugochukwu has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against compelling easterners to sit at home on May 30. The activist warned the secessionist group against taking the laws into their hands in their planned bid to force Igbos and non-Igbos to stay at home on May 30Read More The post Biafra: IPOB has no right to restrict movement, force people to sit at home – Lawyer Ugochukwu appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
