Biafra: IPOB are righteous people fighting noble cause – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday commended the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, saying the group is fighting a noble cause. He made the remark in reaction to a statement credited to the pro-Biafra group describing him as a fearless intellectual and the conscience of the West... Read Full Story