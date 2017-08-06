You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu killing Igbo people by asking them to boycott elections – MASSOB
August 06, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Biafra: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu killing Igbo people by asking them to boycott elections – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of trying to kill people of the South East by asking them not to participate in elections. MASSOB made the claim while reacting to call by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, asking Igbos to boycott elections [&#8230;] Biafra: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu killing Igbo people by asking them to boycott elections &#8211; MASSOB Read Full Story
