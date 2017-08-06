Biafra: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu killing Igbo people by asking them to boycott elections – MASSOB
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of trying to kill people of the South East by asking them not to participate in elections. MASSOB made the claim while reacting to call by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, asking Igbos to boycott elections […]
