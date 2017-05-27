Biafra: IPOB, MASSOB sit-at-home order lawful, police warning illegal – Adegboruwa
Legal practitioner, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has warned the Nigeria Police Force against stopping the May 30 protest by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Biafran Independence Movement (BIM) and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB). This is contained in a statement he made available to DAILY POST Saturday morning. […]
