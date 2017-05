Biafra: I will obey former Vice President, Ekwueme – Nnamdi Kanu

Former Vice President, Chief Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Wednesday, assured of his fatherly support to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ekwueme made the pledge when the IPOB leader visited him at his Enugu residence, with a promise that he would listen to advice from the elder statesman... Read Full Story