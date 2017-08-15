Biafra: I’m not deceiving Igbos, Governor Okorocha has mental problem – Nnamdi Kanu
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnmadi Kanu has condemned the remark by the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, saying the group was deceiving people of the South East. Okorocha, had yesterday urged people of the South East to stop listening to Kanu because he was deceiving them, adding that should […]
Biafra: I’m not deceiving Igbos, Governor Okorocha has mental problem – Nnamdi Kanu
Read Full Story