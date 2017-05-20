You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra: How Obasanjo, Nigerian government prevented Biafrans from honouring their heroes – Col. Achuzia
Update:  May 20, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 132 

Biafra: How Obasanjo, Nigerian government prevented Biafrans from honouring their heroes – Col. Achuzia

Biafran war lord, Col. Joe Achuzia, rtd., also known as &#8216;Air raid&#8217; has revealed how former President, Olusegun Obasanjo frustrated plans to bury the dead in the Civil War. Achuzia, also called the Hannibal, said this when he played host to the Senior Special Assistant on political matters to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, [&#8230;] Biafra: How Obasanjo, Nigerian government prevented Biafrans from honouring their heroes &#8211; Col. Achuzia Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top