Biafra: Edwin Clark is a slave fighting for 13 percent resource control – Nnamdi Kanu claims
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the call for his re-arrest made by Convener of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Edwin Clark. Clark had told Vanguard that Kanu ought to be rearrested and detained for inspiring a move by Anambrarians to boycott the forthcoming governorship election in the […]
Biafra: Edwin Clark is a slave fighting for 13 percent resource control – Nnamdi Kanu claims
Read Full Story