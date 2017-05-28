You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra will create more problems for us, Nnamdi Kanu, others must stop agitation – Igbo youths
Update:  May 28, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 298 

Biafra will create more problems for us, Nnamdi Kanu, others must stop agitation – Igbo youths

South East youths under the aegis of Igbo for Nigerian Movement, INM, have advised people of the region against heeding the call for secession, stressing that the actualization of Biafra is not the panacea to their problems but the beginning. The body is making the call following the struggle by the Indigenous People of Biafra, [&#8230;] Biafra will create more problems for us, Nnamdi Kanu, others must stop agitation &#8211; Igbo youths Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top