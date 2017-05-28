Biafra will create more problems for us, Nnamdi Kanu, others must stop agitation – Igbo youths
South East youths under the aegis of Igbo for Nigerian Movement, INM, have advised people of the region against heeding the call for secession, stressing that the actualization of Biafra is not the panacea to their problems but the beginning. The body is making the call following the struggle by the Indigenous People of Biafra, […]
