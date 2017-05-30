You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra sit-at-home: Compliance with order shows Igbos want their nation – IPOB
Update:  May 30, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Biafra sit-at-home: Compliance with order shows Igbos want their nation – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, says the total compliance with its earlier sit-at-home order across the South East is an indication that Igbos are determined to actualise Biafra. IPOB made the remark while commending people of the South East for staying indoors today, which was scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration
News

