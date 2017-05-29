You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra remains extremely sensitive subject in Nigeria – Israel Times
Update:  May 29, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 222 

Biafra remains extremely sensitive subject in Nigeria – Israel Times

Israel National daily, Israel Times has remembered the 50th anniversary since the declaration of an independent Republic of Biafra. The paper in its editorial released on Monday said after fifty years of the thwarted struggle for independence, Biafra remains an extremely sensitive subject in Nigeria. The paper noted that the war, which lasted between 1967 [&#8230;] Biafra remains extremely sensitive subject in Nigeria – Israel Times Read Full Story
