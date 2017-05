Biafra day: We must show our heroes we care — IPOB

AWKA—AS the 30th May, 2017 Biafra Day remembrance draws near, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged its members, including those in the Diaspora, to use the day to show the world that they still cherished the efforts of their heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice for Biafrans to live.