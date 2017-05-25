You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra at 50: Nigerians can’t be forced to live together – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo replies Osinbajo
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 533 

Biafra at 50: Nigerians can’t be forced to live together – Afenifere leader, Adebanjo replies Osinbajo

A leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Ayo Adebanjo, has countered claim of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, who had cited the unity in multicultural US as an example of how Nigerians should live. Citing how the US with its diverse people and cultures had been able to evolve to become the greatest country on [&#8230;] Biafra at 50: Nigerians can’t be forced to live together &#8211; Afenifere leader, Adebanjo replies Osinbajo Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top