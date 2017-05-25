You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra at 50: Citizens have right to discuss their continued existence in Nigeria – Osinbajo
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 434 

Biafra at 50: Citizens have right to discuss their continued existence in Nigeria – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday declared that citizens reserve the right to discuss their continued existence in Nigeria. Osinbajo made the remark at an event organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Biafra in Abuja. The acting President maintained that Nigerians were greater together than apart. Appealing to citizens to work together to [&#8230;] Biafra at 50: Citizens have right to discuss their continued existence in Nigeria &#8211; Osinbajo Read Full Story
