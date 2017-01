Biafra Market Onitsha gutted by fire, over 300 shops, goods worth N50m destroyed

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu Late night fire Friday night gutted some parts of Biafra Market Onitsha,Sokoto Road close to River Niger, also known as Glorious Market Onitsha, Anambra State, destroying over 300 shops and goods worth over N50 million, no life was lost but some traders were said to have sustained injuries while trying to rescueRead More The post Biafra Market Onitsha gutted by fire, over 300 shops, goods worth N50m destroyed appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story