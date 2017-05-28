You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra Day: What we’ll do to IGP if any IPOB member is killed – pro-democracy group
Update:  May 28, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 187 

Biafra Day: What we’ll do to IGP if any IPOB member is killed – pro-democracy group

A pro-democracy group known as Concerned Nigerians, has warned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, against unleashing anger on pro-Biafra agitators, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as they mark the May 30 Biafra remembrance day. The group threatened to drag the IGP to the International Criminal Court, ICC, over his directive to [&#8230;] Biafra Day: What we&#8217;ll do to IGP if any IPOB member is killed &#8211; pro-democracy group Read Full Story
