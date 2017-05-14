Biafra Day celebration: Neither Buhari nor security agents can stop us – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has maintained that, despite the plots by both the federal and state governments to stifle its coming Biafra Day remembrance, neither President Muhammadu Buhari that nor the security agencies can stop its members from observing the sit-at-home orders it gave to Igbos on May 30 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1967 declaration of the Republic of Biafra.
The post Biafra Day celebration: Neither Buhari nor security agents can stop us – IPOB appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story