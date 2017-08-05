Biafra ‘cabinet’: DSS to invite Soludo, Utomi, others for questioning
The Department of State Services (DSS) is set to invite three ex-Ministers and some other prominent Nigerians for questioning, following their announcement by a secessionist organisation, Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) as cabinet members. On Monday, BZF announced the formation of an interim government for the Republic of Biafra, with one Barrister Benjamin Onwuka as the […]
