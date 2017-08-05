You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Biafra ‘cabinet’: DSS to invite Soludo, Utomi, others for questioning
August 05, 2017 

Biafra ‘cabinet’: DSS to invite Soludo, Utomi, others for questioning

The Department of State Services (DSS) is set to invite three ex-Ministers and some other prominent Nigerians for questioning, following their announcement by a secessionist organisation, Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) as cabinet members. On Monday, BZF announced the formation of an interim government for the Republic of Biafra, with one Barrister Benjamin Onwuka as the [&#8230;] Biafra &#8216;cabinet&#8217;: DSS to invite Soludo, Utomi, others for questioning Read Full Story
