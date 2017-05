Biafra’s military veterans: no regrets, 50 years on

Gabriel Ukuwagi was only 14 when he joined the Biafran army in 1967 to fight against Nigeria in a combat that was a foregone conclusion. "They had jet fighters, we had machetes," he recalled. The rebel province in southeast Nigeria declared independence on May 30, 1967, triggering a bitter civil war that would leave more […]