Bhengu recovering in hospital
Bhengu arrived at Tongaat Medi-Clinic complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath, and was admitted to ICU.
However, the former Moroka Swallows forward is now in a stable condition.
South African Football Players Union president Tebogo Monyai confirmed that union representatives Bobo Maseko and Mlungisi Masinga visited Bhengu in hospital yesterday.
"We wish Bhengu a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field of play soon," Monyai tells KickOff.com