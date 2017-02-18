You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Bhengu recovering in hospital
Bhengu recovering in hospital

Bhengu arrived at Tongaat Medi-Clinic complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath, and was admitted to ICU. However, the former Moroka Swallows forward is now in a stable condition. South African Football Players Union president Tebogo Monyai confirmed that union representatives Bobo Maseko and Mlungisi Masinga visited Bhengu in hospital yesterday. "We wish Bhengu a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field of play soon," Monyai tells KickOff.com... Read Full Story
