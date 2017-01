Bhasera survives car crash

According to media reports in Zimbabwe, Bhasera was on his way to South Africa when his car hit a pothole and he lost control. The former Kaizer Chiefs fullback escaped with minor injuries but his sleek BMW has been written off. Bhasera was part of the Zimbabwe squad that participated at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The Warriors finished the tournament with a point, with Bhasera featuring in all three games...