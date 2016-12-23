Home
Update:
December 23, 2016
| Source:
The Guardian News
0
Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan Friday, Italian media reported, citing security sources.
