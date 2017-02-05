You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Bennett misses out on Afcon final
Bennett misses out on Afcon final

But it is the Zambia middle man who has finally been appointed to referee the game between Cameroon and Egypt in Libreville on Sunday. It is the second major final in three months for the 38-year-old Sikazwe, who also took charge of the Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Yokohama Marinos in December. Bennett will be the fourth official and his compatriot Zakhele Siwele the reserve assistant referee for the clash to decide the 2017 edition. Bennett had been hoping for the highest honour in African refereeing but will still be in contention in Cameroon in two years’ time at the n Read Full Story
