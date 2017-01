Benin hit by Nigeria’s car import ban

Surveying his sprawling car dealership on the fringes of Benin’s commercial hub Cotonou, Kassem Hijazi alternates between chainsmoking Marlboro cigarettes and puffing on a hookah. He and his colleagues don’t have much else to do. There hasn’t been a single customer since December, when neighbouring Nigeria banned car imports by land as part of aRead More The post Benin hit by Nigeria’s car import ban appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story