You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ben Bruce reveals when Buhari will return, Senators to meet President
Update:  August 05, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 192 

Ben Bruce reveals when Buhari will return, Senators to meet President

The Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce on Friday, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was expected back in the country next week. Murray-Bruce also hinted that there will be a high-powered meeting between the Senate and the President when he returns. In an interview with Vanguard, he lamented the continued hardship in Nigeria and how [&#8230;] Ben Bruce reveals when Buhari will return, Senators to meet President Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top