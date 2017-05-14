Beg him or Nigeria’ll lose billions if TB Joshua relocates – Experts tell FG, Ambode
Some stakeholders in the tourism sector on Sunday advised the Federal and Lagos State Governments to dissuade Pastor Temitope Joshua, popularly known as, TB Joshua, from relocating the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to Israel from Nigeria or risk losing billions.
