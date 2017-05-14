You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Beg him or Nigeria’ll lose billions if TB Joshua relocates – Experts tell FG, Ambode
Update:  May 14, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 715 

Beg him or Nigeria’ll lose billions if TB Joshua relocates – Experts tell FG, Ambode

Some stakeholders in the tourism sector on Sunday advised the Federal and Lagos State Governments to dissuade Pastor Temitope Joshua, popularly known as, TB Joshua, from relocating the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to Israel from Nigeria or risk losing billions. The post Beg him or Nigeria&#8217;ll lose billions if TB Joshua relocates &#8211; Experts tell FG, Ambode appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top