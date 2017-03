Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria to face Italy, Mexico

Nigeria has been drawn in Group B of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. The draw took place Wednesday morning at the Hotel Atlantis in Nassau. The Super Sand Eagles will slug it out with Italy, Mexico and a yet to be determined AFC opponent. Hosts Bahamas will face Switzerland, Ecuador and Senegal in Group […] The post Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria to face Italy, Mexico appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story